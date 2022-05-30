Odisha govt mandates HSRP for all categories of vehicles; non-compliance will lead to challans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Odisha govt mandates HSRP for all categories of vehicles

The Odisha government has mandated High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for all categories of vehicles, registered prior to April 1, 2019. The State Transport Authority has given three months time period to vehicle owners to fix the 'High Security Registration Plate' on old vehicles before enforcement is undertaken by Transport Department and State Police.

The 'High Security Registration Plate' has already been made mandatory for all kinds of new vehicles registered on or after April 2019 in the state.

The Transport Department has fixed different datelines for vehicles as per their registration numbers.

August 31, 2022, is the deadline for vehicles carrying the Odisha registration mark and registration numbers ending with 1 and 2

September 30, 2022, is the deadline for vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration numbers ending with 3 and 4

October 31, 2022, is for vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration numbers ending with 5 and 6

November 30, 2022, is for vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration numbers ending with 7 and 8

December 31, 2022, for vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration numbers ending with 9 and 0

As per the order from Transport Department, "No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1st April 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP till 31.08.2022.

After that, challans will be issued in accordance with the last date or dateline fixed by the department for various series of vehicle numbers.

Vehicles carrying Odisha registration marks and registration numbers ending with 1 and 2 will be liable for challan from 01.09.2022 if they fail to affix HSRP.

"In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled dateline, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract a fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10,000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be."

As per the official order, "the legal action shall be initiated against dealers or any other person found to be selling and supplying HSRPS in the state without being authorized by the OEMs."

(With inputs from ANI)

