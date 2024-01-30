ED seizes two luxury cars, huge cash, documents from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Delhi residence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ED seizes cash from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's house

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate late on Monday seized Rs 36 lakh cash, two luxury cars (reportedly BMWs), and some incriminating documents during searches at the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi, said official sources.

The ED team reached 5/1 Shanti Niketan Soren's Delhi residence on Monday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case in Jharkhand. Since Soren was not at home, the officials camped outside for 13 hours, during which they searched the premises.

Here' what ED seized from Soren's house

As per news agency PTI, sources reported that during the day-long operation, the ED teams seized approximately Rs 36 lakh in cash, an HR (Haryana) number plate affixed to a BMW registered under a "benami" name, and several "incriminating" documents.

Official sources said that the Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was allegedly missing since January 27, has reached Ranchi via road.

Meanwhile, section 144 CrPc has also been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM's residence, Raj Bhavan and ED office in Ranchi. According to the sources, the agency had issued the fresh summons to Soren last week asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Soren to appear before ED on Wednesday

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, has said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday at his residence. While accepting to record his statement, he alleged that questioning him at this time was more political and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government.

"You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be pre-occupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements," the letter written by Soren to ED's Ranchi office said.

"In these circumstances, your insistence to record a further statement of the undersigned on or before 31 January 2024 reeks of malice and reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties," Soren's letter to the ED said.

The "acts are malafide and politically motivated (and) stand vindicated. The issuance of summon to the undersigned is wholly vexatious and in colourable exercise of powers given by the statute," the letter added.

