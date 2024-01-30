Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reaches Ranchi via road from Delhi, Section 144 imposed around his house: Sources

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ranchi Updated on: January 30, 2024 11:20 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was allegedly missing since January 27, has reached Ranchi via road, sources said. An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Section 144 CrPc has also been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM's residence, Raj Bhavan and ED office in Ranchi. According to the sources, the agency had issued the fresh summons to Soren last week asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey on Tuesday said,"An elected govt is harassing an elected CM, is it a sin to be a tribal? Hemant Soren had informed ED that he would be available on 31st January, ED himself had given a deadline of 31st January, so why was a probe on January 29, why so much desperation? He is a beloved CM not a fugitive...this is an insult to the people of Jharkhand and the tribals..."India Tv - Police personnel stand guard outside the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren residence in Ranchi, after the ED team reached his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case

Image Source : PTIPolice personnel stand guard outside the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren residence in Ranchi, after the ED team reached his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case

 

