Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reaches Ranchi via road from Delhi, Section 144 imposed around his house: Sources

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was allegedly missing since January 27, has reached Ranchi via road, sources said. An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Section 144 CrPc has also been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM's residence, Raj Bhavan and ED office in Ranchi. According to the sources, the agency had issued the fresh summons to Soren last week asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.