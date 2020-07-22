Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
     
Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall with thunders on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department of India informed on Wednesday thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over several parts of north India.

New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2020 11:40 IST
IMD predicts moderate rain possible over many parts of #delhi and NCR during next 2hrs
The IMD tweeted on Wednesday: "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannuar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Bhiwari, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Palwal, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Modinagar, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next two hours."

