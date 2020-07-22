Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department of India informed on Wednesday thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over several parts of north India.
It's raining cats and dogs in Delhi today. Visuals from Dwarka Sector-12 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UJWlsxuSHi— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) July 22, 2020
Crazyy downpour!! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/EPmdYGozxm— Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) July 22, 2020
It’s truly magical #delhirains pic.twitter.com/wxsLPXi9tI— ᕕ (@arifkhan7) July 22, 2020
When it rains it pours. #DelhiRains @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/8rVkF95aL1— Jatin Singh (@JATINSKYMET) July 22, 2020
The IMD tweeted on Wednesday: "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannuar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Bhiwari, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Palwal, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Modinagar, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next two hours."
Moderate rain possible ove many parts of #delhi and NCR during next 2hrs.— IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiameterology) July 22, 2020
•lightning possible
•new cloud formation can be seen. Share your pics
•mild thunder sounds#Delhirains pic.twitter.com/d4QCWP7Q8n
More details awaited.