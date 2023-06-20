Heatwave: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair high-level meet to review preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heatwave conditions in India

Mandaviya to chair meet: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday (June 20) to review public health preparedness amid the prevailing heatwave conditions across the country, sources said.

The meeting will be held at around 11.30 am in the national capital.

"​Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will attend the meeting," said sources.

People suffering from scorching heat

Two persons died at the hospital in Bihar's Gaya amid soaring temperatures, the officials said. A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

All academic activities have been suspended till June 24 in the capital city of Bihar up to standard 12 due to the heatwave.

"The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts," Patna district magistrate said.

Odisha's Sonepur records highest day temperature

Odisha's Sonepur recorded the highest day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday (June 17). Bhubaneshwar recorded the highest day temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was well above normal by 9.7 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave necessary guidelines in a high-level meeting to review the heatwave situation, Chief Minister's Office said.

"The effect of a heatwave is being seen in various districts of the state for the last few days. In such a situation, concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common life, livestock, and wildlife," CM Yogi said.

