Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed on sale of loose petrol, diesel in Gurugram

After witnessing violent clashes between two groups in Gurugram's Sohna road, the district administration has imposed Section 144 on the sale of loose petrol and diesel. According to reports, petrol and diesel will not be provided in bottles or cans at fuel pumps.

In a fresh case of violence after the previous day's attack on a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in the adjoining Nuh district, a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon. A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze, police said. The Badshahpur market was also shut down, police added.

The situation is totally under control: Gurugram DC

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Yadav said.

VHP to hold protest in Noida

Right-wing organisation VHP said it will hold a "major demonstration" in Noida on Wednesday to protest against the communal violence in Haryana. A VHP office-bearer alleged that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh. The processing was organised by VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal.

The demonstration is being planned at a time when restrictions under CrPC section 144 are placed in Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The restrictions do not allow the unlawful assembly of more than four people, or the holding of rallies, protests, or processions, without prior permission from the police authorities.

Nuh violence

It should be mentioned here that a total of five people have died including two home guards in Haryana who were shot dead after a clash broke out in Nuh district on Monday. Post the clashes between the two groups in Nuh, a curfew has also been imposed in the area. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Khattar said the citizens should cooperate in the interest of the state by following the principle of "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek".

