Nuh violence: Attack was well-planned and points to a larger conspiracy, says Haryana CM Khattar

Gurugram: Police personnel outside Anjuman Mosque which was set ablaze in the Sector 57 area, in Gurugram district, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday alleged that the violence in Nuh was 'well-planned' and 'pointed to larger conspiracy.'At least five people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

A total of 5 deaths (2 police, 3 civilians) have been reported so far. People from outside Nuh who were involved in the incident are being identified, CM added.

CM who had warned of strict action said, "Whatever incident happened in Nuh is unfortunate, senior police officers and administration were immediately sent as soon as the incident came to light. A social yatra that comes out every year which was attacked by some people, the police were also targeted."

"Vehicles were torched and incidents of arson were reported at some places. At present the situation is normal everywhere including Nuh." The CM said that several FIRs have been registered, a total of 70 people have been detained so far.

Earlier, Home Minister Anil Vij said as authorities imposed a curfew in the district after the previous day's violence a nd that someone who wanted to disturb the peace in Haryana engineered the violence in Nuh. "The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, the way weapons were brandished, the way shots were fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden," said Vij.

