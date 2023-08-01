Nuh violence: Slain home guards' families to receive Rs 57 lakh compensation each, announces Haryana Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flames and smoke rise from shops and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 57 lakh each to the families of the two home guards killed in the violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh a day earlier.

“Haryana Police stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved families will be provided with Rs 57 lakh each and all support by the Haryana Police,” the statement said.

'Normalcy restored in Gurugram', says Deputy Commissioner

After witnessing violent clashes between two groups in Gurugram's Sohna road, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened."

In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Nishant Yadav said. He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised".

What happened in Nuh?

Violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said. According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleged that the violence in Nuh was 'well-planned' and 'pointed to larger conspiracy.'

MEanwhile, Earlier, Home Minister Anil Vij said as authorities imposed a curfew in the district after the previous day's violence a nd that someone who wanted to disturb the peace in Haryana engineered the violence in Nuh. "The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, the way weapons were brandished, the way shots were fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden," said Vij.

