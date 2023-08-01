Nuh violence: Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque in Sector 57

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Police personnel outside Anjuman Mosque which was set ablaze in the Sector 57 area, in Gurugram district

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where four people, including two home guards, were killed and many others injured on Monday, as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that the violence was "engineered".

In Gurugram's Sector 57 area, the 26-year-old imam was killed and a mosque set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh, the police said.

The mob opened fire in which two people were injured. The imam, identified as Bihar native Saad, died during treatment, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it ablaze.

In Nuh, two more people injured in the violence on Monday succumbed to their injuries. The victims are home guards Neeraj and Gursewak and Bhadas village resident Shakti. The identity of the fourth victim is still to be ascertained.

Ten policemen were among 23 injured in the violence in Nuh. The police have registered 11 FIRs in the district and detained 27 people in connection with the rioting.

At least 120 vehicles were damaged during the violence in the district. Of these, 50, including eight belonging to the police, were set ablaze.

