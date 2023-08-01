All schools, colleges to remain closed in Gurugram's Sohna tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All educational institutes to remain closed tomorrow in Gurugram's Sohna District.

All educational institutions will remain closed on August 2 due to the communal disturbance in the Sohna neighbourhood of Gurugram following the outbreak of violence in the Nuh district of Haryana. The district magistrate of Gurugram has issued an order in this regard stated that the communal tension in the neighbouring district of Nuh has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements, which could disturb the peace and tranquilly and public order in the area.

The order reads, 'In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances.'

According to the order, all governmement and private school, colleges, coaching centres will remain closed tomorrow, August 2. However, the educational institutions in other parts of the state will reopen tomorrow.