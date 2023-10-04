Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar government reshuffles IPS officers in state | Here's the list

Follow us on Image Source : ML KHATTAR (X)/FILE Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with police officials of Haryana

Haryana news: The State government has reshuffled two Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect. Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gurugram has been transferred and posted as District Transport-cum-Secreatary, RTA, Mahendragarh.

Munish Sehgal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ballabhgarh has been transferred and posted as District Transport-cum-Secreatary, RTA, Nuh. The Haryana Governor has approved the postings and transfers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect, read an order issued by the Haryana Home Department signed by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Haryana Government.

Earlier, this August the Haryana government transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandra has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police/Administration (Haryana). Faridabad Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora will be the new police commissioner of Gurugram, the order stated. Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range will be replacing Vikas Arora.

Among those transferred, Om Prakash Singh, Additional DGP (Crime), who has been posted as ADGP, Haryana, State Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula headquarter, and ADGP, Cyber crime who relieved Amitabh Singh Dhillon from the charge of Inspector General of Police, HSNCB and IGP, Cybercrime.

Kala Ramachandran has been posted as ADGP, Administration (Haryana). He will be relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge.

Mamta Singh who was the ADGP (Law and Order) with the additional charge of ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau, and ADGP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, Gurugram has been appointed as the ADGP (Law and Order) and ADGP, RTC, Bhondsi.

The order came close on the heels of Shatrujeet Kapur being appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana who assumed the charge of office from incumbent DGP, PK Agrawal on August 16.

