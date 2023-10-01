Haryana: Bambiha gang shooter killed in Sonipat, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shooter Deepak Mann and notorious gangster Goldie Brar

A major gang war has erupted in Haryana’s Sonipat district as the bullet-riddled body of a notorious gangster of Punjab was found. Deepak Maan, a shooter associated with the Bawaria gang, has been killed, and his body, riddled with bullet wounds, has been found in the village of Harasana in Sonipat.

Deepak Mann was a resident of Faridkot and was a notorious gangster of Punjab. Several serious cases including murder and attempt to murder were registered against Mann. Upon receiving information about the discovery of the body, teams from the Sonipat Sadar Police and the Crime Branch arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Sonipat police have taken the body into its custody and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Goldie Brar claims responsibility

Notorious gangster Goldie Brar has taken responsibility for the murder of shooter Deepak Mann through a Facebook post.

Who is Goldie Brar?

During the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the name of Goldy Brar came into the limelight. Subsequently, Goldy Brar's name surfaced in various cases, including an alleged demand for a 50 lakh ransom from rapper Honey Singh, involvement in a gang-related violent conflict leading to casualties, and smuggling weapons from Pakistan into India. These incidents have established that someone, likely residing abroad, is orchestrating criminal activities in India. Following these events, Goldy Brar himself claims responsibility for these incidents via social media.

The friendship between notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar is very deep. While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, Goldy freely roams abroad. Goldy Brar originally hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, and he was born in 1994. His father was a police inspector, but Goldy himself got involved in a life of crime.

After the murder of Goldy's cousin Gurlej Brar, he chose a life of crime, and since then, he has been implicated in several incidents. Goldy had obtained a student visa and fled to Canada. From there, he has been operating criminal activities in Punjab. There are multiple cases registered against him in Punjab, and a red corner notice has been issued against him.

