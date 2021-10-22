Delhi: Poultry farm worker thrashed at Singhu border after he denies free hens, 1 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Poultry farm worker thrashed at Singhu border after he denies free hens, 1 Nihang arrested

A man was assaulted near farmers' protest site allegedly by a Nihang Sikh. His leg was fractured at the Singhu border in Sonipat after the latter refused to give him chicken for free, said Haryana Police on Friday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manoj Paswan, who works at a poultry farm located on the border. On Thursday, when he was passing through the protest site, the accused stopped the latter and demanded chicken for free. After this, the accused assaulted and broke Manoj's legs. Further investigation is underway.

"The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar and we have registered an FIR after receiving the complaint and have arrested the accused," said police

This incident happened days after a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. Several arrests have been made in the case and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Singhu lynching: Haryana police SIT probing veracity of another video of victim

Latest India News