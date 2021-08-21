Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij put on oxygen support over post-COVID complications

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, was put on oxygen support on Friday after his oxygen levels dipped alarmingly, a doctor said. He is experiencing post-COVID complications due to which he could not attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly on Friday.

Dhruv Chaudhary, Head of Pulmonary Medicine Department of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, who is monitoring Vij's condition, told the media that Vij was put on oxygen support at his residence in Ambala city, some 50 km from here.

He said the minister's oxygen level dipped below 80 in the morning. By the evening the oxygen saturation reached 89, but it was still low. "We are monitoring his condition and if required, he will be hospitalised," Chaudhary added.

Vij had volunteered for a shot of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' which he was innoculated with on November 20 last year. Later, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had said the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine could be determined only 14 days after a second dose.

"Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious. Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose," the company had said in a statement.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday said he has received a letter from Vij (68) that he will not attend the current session, which began on Friday, on health grounds.

The oxygen saturation level of Vij, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had dipped and he was taking rest at his residence in Ambala, sources said.

He watched part of the Assembly proceedings at his home on television, even as he had his oxygen mask on, they said.

(Agency Inputs)

Latest India News