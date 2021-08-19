Use of word 'Gorakh Dhanda' banned in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression "Gorakh Dhanda", generally used to describe unethical practices.

The decision was taken by CM Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The delegation urged Khattar to ban the use of the expression as it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath.

The CM said Gorakhnath was a saint and using this term hurts sentiments of his followers. Therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned, the CM said according to the statement.

Gorakhnath was a saint and a temple dedicated to him is located at Gord village, 20 km from Sonepat.

Latest India News