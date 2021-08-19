Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, 86, appears for Class 10 English exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The 86-year-old appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board earlier this year.

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, appeared for his Class 10 English subject examination on Wednesday. He wrote the paper at Arya Girls Senior Secondary School in Sirsa.

The 86-year-old appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board earlier this year. Though, his exam result was withheld on August 5 because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam.

Now, in order to get his Class 12 result cleared and released, the former CM sat for Class 10 exam on Wednesday.

Earlier, Chautala had requested a writer from the education department for the examination. This request was accepted. He completed his exam and left the centre after two hours.

OP Chautala passed Class 10 examination from the National Institute of Open School in 2017 at the age of 82. He secured 53.4 per cent marks in Urdu, Science, Social Studies and Indian Culture and Heritage.

For his Class 10 examinations, he studied in Tihar Jail while serving his sentence in the JBT recruitment scam case from the year 2013 to July 2, 2021.

