Haryana: Congress vows to implement OPS in first cabinet meet if victorious in Assembly polls

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday (August 20) announced to implement the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting if his party returns to power in next year’s state Assembly polls.

Hooda also vowed to give a 100-yard plot to each family in the SC category and other backward classes.

“After the formation of our government in the state, we will increase the pension of the elderly, they will get Rs 6000 per month. Gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500. Plots of 100 yards will be given to Dalits and Backwards,” the Congress leader said while addressing a gathering at the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” rally in Hisar.

Other promises

In a slew of other promises for the next year’s polls, Hooda said, “The creamy layer of the backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Artisans under Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana will get loans at less than 5 per cent interest. We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to the youth. We will implement an old pension scheme for the employees. We will give an MSP guarantee. We will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families.”

He vowed to implement the OPS in the first cabinet meeting if Congress returns to power in Haryana.

"When our government will come, we will implement the OPS scheme in the first cabinet meeting," he said.

The former chief minister took on the BJP government in the state alleging that under the present dispensation, the state has topped the list in corruption and crime.

"My Haryana which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, providing jobs and law and order, today it is number one in terms of unemployment, inflation, crime and corruption in the last nine years," Hooda said.

