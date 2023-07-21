Gyanvapi verdict: No survey for sealed area, key takeaways of judgement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gyanvapi Verdict: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been allowed by a Varanasi court to proceed with the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court has given a green signal to the ASI to conduct the survey barring the area which was sealed earlier. The ASI has been asked by the court to submit its report on August 4. The court of AK Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple. The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.

ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi Mosque | Key takeaways of judgement

ASI will conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. The team will submit its report to the court on August 4. The court said that the survey of the entire premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque will be conducted barring the area which was sealed earlier. The ASI has not been allowed to do the survey of the shivling. The court will deliver its judgement on survey of shivling on July 29. The survey of Wazu Tank area, Tahkhana, and the western wall has also not been allowed as of now. The barricaded ‘wazukhana’ is a structure claimed by Hindu litigants where the ‘shivling’ exists. In court, Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who represented the Hindu side argued that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex. He said the situation can become clear after examining the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex in a modern way. After the court agreed to hear the petition in May, it asked the Gyanvapi mosque committee to file its reply to the submissions made by the Hindu side. The decision comes after the court heard both sides. The Hindu side in the case had filed a petition seeking the court's direction to the ASI to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Hindu side is represented by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain. The court approved the application of the (Hindu side) to conduct the ASI survey the area except the sealed 'wazukhana'. It has asked ASI to submit the report by August 4. We will decide our further course of action after going through the order copy, said Advocate Mohammad Tauheed Khan, representing the Muslim.

