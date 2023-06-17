Saturday, June 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana: 1 dead, 1 injured after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram | VIDEO

Haryana: 1 dead, 1 injured after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram | VIDEO

Gurugram news: Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers present during the incident, resulting in one death and one injury.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gurugram Updated on: June 17, 2023 8:02 IST
Gurugram wine shop open fire, gurugram crime news, two people open fired at wine shop, death toll in
Image Source : ANI Haryana: 1 dead, 1 injured after two people opened fire at wine shop in Gurugram

Gurugram crime news: One person died and another was injured after two people opened fire at a wine shop in Gurugram on Friday (June 16). 

Avit Kumar, SHO of Manesar, said "A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon in Gurugram, Haryana. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers present during the incident, resulting in one death and one injury. The police are investigating the incident to identify the shooters." 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Assam: 4 dead, one injured in road accident in Tinsukia

ALSO READ: Greece: At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off; several missing | DETAILS

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News