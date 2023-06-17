Haryana: 1 dead, 1 injured after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana: 1 dead, 1 injured after two people opened fire at wine shop in Gurugram

Gurugram crime news: One person died and another was injured after two people opened fire at a wine shop in Gurugram on Friday (June 16).

Avit Kumar, SHO of Manesar, said "A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon in Gurugram, Haryana. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers present during the incident, resulting in one death and one injury. The police are investigating the incident to identify the shooters."

More details are awaited in this regard.

