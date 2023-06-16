Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Assam: 4 dead, one injured in road accident in Tinsukia

Assam road accident: Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said today (June 16). Five persons were returning from a wedding after midnight in Digboi town when their speeding vehicle hit a tree, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said.

The dead persons have been identified as Amrit Dutta, Disha Gope, Subhas Gope and Sadhana Gope while the injured is Ratan Gope, police added. More details are awaited in this regard.

