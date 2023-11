Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV A sleeper bus in Gurugram catches fire.

Delhi: At least two people have died and several others injured after a sleeper bus caught fire at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The incident took place when the bus was crossing Sector 31 flyover.

Gurugram Police Commissioner and other administrative officials have reached the spot.

More to follow...

Latest India News