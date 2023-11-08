Artificial rain, proposed by IIT Kanpur, likely to be attempted to curb air pollution: Delhi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution in New Delhi.

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that it will attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding to combat the city's worsening air pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a team of scientists from IIT Kanpur has been tasked with preparing a proposal for cloud seeding, which will be submitted to the Supreme Court for approval.

“We have been informed by scientists that cloud seeding can only be attempted if there are clouds or moisture in the atmosphere,” Rai said. “Experts believe that such conditions could develop around November 20–21.”

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department, confirmed that research on artificial rain is being conducted globally.

“There have been a few attempts in India in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka,” Mohapatra said. “Artificial rain is a complex process that requires the presence of clouds or moisture. Only under these conditions can it be induced.”

In order to induce rain, certain nuclei are sprinkled into the clouds to facilitate cloud condensation. However, Mohapatra noted that research on artificial rain in India is still ongoing and has not yet yielded significant results.

