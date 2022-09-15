Gujarat: Congress trains guns on Kejriwal, calls him 'biggest liar' and his party 'most corrupt'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP government in Delhi under CM Arvind Kejriwal was found to be involved in a liquor scam worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar on Thursday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections later this year, while accusing it of being the "most corrupt" party and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest liar". Kumar expressed confidence that the Congress would give a befitting reply to the AAP in the Gujarat Assembly polls expected to be held in December and admitted that the party needs to be more aggressive in the present political scenario.

"It is now clear that the AAP is a 'B team' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, the AAP government in Delhi under CM Arvind Kejriwal was found to be involved in a liquor scam worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore. Kejriwal should be exposed as the biggest liar and AAP as the most corrupt party," Kumar told reporters here. "Congress in Gujarat will definitely give a befitting response to AAP. People cannot be fooled all the time. We also admit that Congress needs to be more aggressive," the Congress leader said during a press conference.

Kumar, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee, alleged that the AAP's 'Delhi Model' is as hollow as BJP's 'Gujarat Model'. He also termed AAP as the "Arvind Advertisement Party'' and the "Arvind Actor Party'', accusing Kejriwal of spending a lot of money on advertisement and publicity instead of the real causes. "Kejriwal has now come to Gujarat after misguiding the people of Punjab. Kejriwal is not Chhota Modi, he is Bada Modi. He is a super Ph.D. in making false promises. He had spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on his publicity across India during the last eight years," Kumar said.

He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab spent Rs 36 crore in just two months to publish its advertisements in poll-bound Gujarat. Attacking Kejriwal over the education model of the Delhi government, Kumar said despite the tall claims made by the AAP, 80 percent of government schools are still without principals while only 63 'model schools' were built against the promise of 500. The AAP government has not built a single road, hospital, or flyover during its eight-year-long year rule in Delhi, he added.

