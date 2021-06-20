Punjab reports first confirmed case of green fungus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first confirmed case of 'green' fungus was reported in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday.

The first confirmed case of 'green' fungus was reported in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday, District Epidemiologist, Dr. Paramvir Singh said. Singh practices at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar and has notified that green fungus infection has been found in one of the patients who had recovered from COVID-19.

"We've received our first confirmed case of green fungus. The patient had recovered from COVID and he is under observation. We can't say he is stable though", the doctor said.

Earlier, there were speculations about another such case, but it remained inconclusive. "There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed", he further said.

Ahead of this, several cases of black, yellow and white fungus were reported in different parts of the country. These infections have so far affected patients who recovered from COVID 19.

Black fungus or mucormycosis was the most prominently found fungal infection, in post-covid patients.

Also Read: What is Green Fungus? Know early symptoms and prevention

Latest India News