Govt planning mid-night operation against protesting farmers? Fake News Busted

Fake: Govt planning mid night operation against protesting farmers.

It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at the Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the claims made in the video are fake and baseless.

In a video that has gone viral on social meda, one Gurcharan Singh Babbar, who claims to be the editor-in-chief of three newspapers, is seen trying to spread the rumour, panic among farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. Babbar is seen claiming in the video that the government is planning a big operation against them in the coming days. The way Gurcharan Singh Babbar is speaking in the video clearly indicates that he is trying to incite and mislead farmers. Babbar, in his video, further said he has information about a top-secret plan of the government that intends to end the farmers protest.

In the video, Gurcharan Singh Babbar tries to mislead farmers by saying with full confidence that the government will not take back the new farm laws, therefore, the government has asked security forces to keep a track of how many children, women, elderly and farmer leaders are present at various Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur. Drones and other surveillance methods are being used to keep an eye on protest, he says.

Farmers must remain alert, Babbar adds.

Babbar said since he is the editor-in-chief of three daily newspapers, so he has the top-secret information. The government will very soon launch a massive operation at the Singhu border. The government has planned it all... and he has this information also that everything is being monitored via satellites.

"The government will very soon in the days to come will launch an operation during the dark hours using para-military forces. It is also possible that the government may involve CRPF, BSF, other forces," he goes on to claim in the said video.

FACT CHECK

The fact check arm of the PIB has busted Babbar's lies describing the video as fake. His statements have no credibility. Babbar who calls himself a journalist is president of All India Sikh Conference.

"It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are FAKE," the PIB said in its tweet.

It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at #SinghuBorder to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. #PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are #FAKE. pic.twitter.com/2qOXFInX3X — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

Giving provocative statements is his habit.He is the same guy who raised questions on HS Pulka, who fought the case of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims.

