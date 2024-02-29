Govt clears three semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam, CM Himanta says 'game changer for North East'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Modi government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

After the Modi cabinet cleared proposals, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days.

Three semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam

Tata Electronics Private Limited will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs 91,000 crore investment.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

Vaishnaw also informed that CG Power -- in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan, and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand -- will set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Investment in the Sanand unit is estimated at Rs 7,600 crore.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM Modi for semiconductor plant for state

After the government cleared the proposal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the people of Assam will remain grateful to him for giving the state a Rs 27,000 crore semi-conductor plant.

"People of Assam will remain eternally grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the State a Rs 27,000 crore Semi-Conductor Plant. This is Assam’s largest-ever private investment and a game changer for the economy of the entire North East."

"I am extremely thankful to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for working behind the scenes for the last one year to ensure Assam secures this investment. This plant by the Tata Group will trigger a new Industry 4.0 revolution in the State... We are deeply thankful to Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the entire team at Ministry of Electronics & IT for navigating all the guardrails and enabling this project to reach fruition. Today’s decision is truly historic and will unleash infinite opportunities for our people."

With inputs from PTI

