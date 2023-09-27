Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with special doodle down memory lane

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google celebrates its 25th birthday on September 27

Search engine giant Google celebrated its 25th birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 27. To celebrate the milestone, the search engine came up with a special doodle down the memory lane showcasing different logos from over two decades. "While here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago...," it said in a blogpost.

Google was founded in 1998

Google was founded by American computer scientists Sergey Brin and Larry Page on September 4, 1998. The company commemorated its birth anniversary on the same day for the first seven years. However, later it was decided to move the celebrations to September 27 in order to coincide with the declaration that this search was indexing a record number of pages.

"By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine," the search engine stated.

"As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born," it added.

Google's area of focus

Headquartered in California, Google now focuses on search engine technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, online advertising, software and several other things. Google's other ventures outside of Internet services and consumer electronics include quantum computing (Sycamore), self-driving cars (Waymo, formerly the Google Self-Driving Car Project), smart cities (Sidewalk Labs), and transformer models (Google Brain). India-born Sundar Pichai is the current CEO of the company and its parent Alphabet.

"Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and so much more! Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together," Google added in its blogpost.

Know about Google

Alongside Amazon, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. is one of the five Big Tech companies. In 2015, Google was reorganized as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. Google is Alphabet's largest subsidiary and is a holding company for Alphabet's internet properties and interests. It should be mentioned here that Google has been referred to as "the most powerful company in the world" and as one of the world's most valuable brands due to its market dominance, data collection, and technological advantages in the field of artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle celebrates India's favourite street food 'Pani Puri' with a unique game

Latest India News