Google Doodle celebrates India's favourite street food 'Pani Puri' with a unique game

Today Google has celebrated the much-loved Indian street food ‘Pani Puri’ with their unique doodle game. As of now, Pani Puri has become an integral part of Indian culture, and it is no surprise that it has earned its own dedicated doodle.

In 2015, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore set a world record on July 12 by offering 51 varieties of mouth-watering pani puri. The iconic street food is called by various names in different parts of India.

According to legend, India's favourite street food was first invented by Draupadi during the time of the Mahabharata.

Pani Puri, also known as Golgappa, is one of the most popular snacks in India. It is a small round ball made of dried flour and filled with a variety of fillings including potatoes, onions, spices, and chutney. The snack is then dipped in a spicy water-based sauce known as ‘pani’ which gives it its unique flavour.

The Google Doodle game captures the essence of the Pani Puri perfectly. The game involves a player controlling a hand that holds a plate of Pani Puri. The player then needs to click on the plate to shoot the puries up in the air and catch them in their mouth. The more puries that are caught, the higher the score one can attain.

The game is sure to bring out the nostalgia in many Indians as it captures all the elements of traditional Pani Puri eating - from the anticipation right before biting into one to the joy of catching multiple puries at once. The game even features sound effects which adds to the overall experience that it provides.

Apart from being a fun game, the Google Doodle celebrates India’s love for Pani Puri and its place in Indian culture. It is also an acknowledgement of how much this humble snack has been embraced by people all over India and how it has become an integral part of many people’s lives.

For some people, eating Pani Puri is more than just the satisfaction of hunger pangs but also a way for them to connect with their culture and traditions. Therefore, this doodle is sure to bring a smile to people’s faces as they reminisce about their childhood memories associated with this popular snack.

