Teacher asks girl students to go to Pakistan if unwilling to accept CAA; suspended

Image Source : AP Teacher asks girl students to go to Pak if unwilling to accept CAA; suspended

A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not

willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, after the Education department deputy director here inquired into the incident.

This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.

