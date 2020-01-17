Dare Rahul to utter 10 sentences on CAA, thunders Nadda

In a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP's working President J.P. Nadda dared him to speak ten sentences on the CAA, a legislation the Congress os vehemently opposing.

Nadda was speaking at a programme in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act when he threw this challenge. "The Congress is opposing the CAA. I dare Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on the law. He should tell us in two sentences what is his problem with the CAA," he said.

Accusing the Congress of misleading the nation on the issue and calling it "unfortunate", Nadda claimed: "He is leading such a big party and has to decide himself how he has to do it, but he should not mislead the country."

Later he took to Twitter to carry on his attack. "For the Congress and the Left, their vote bank comes before the country. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country comes first and votes later," he posted.

The event was part of the BJP's reach out programme to all castes, communities and religions to drum up support for the CAA, which gives Indian citizenship to members of six persecuted non-Muslim communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have fled to India till December 31, 2014.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, have been vocal against the legislation, terming it "unconstitutional" and "discriminatory".

The BJP has all along argued the grounds for opposing the CAA are baseless as it does not discriminate against Indian Muslims or, for that matter, against any Indians.