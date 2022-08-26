Azad, not the only leader who criticised Congress leadership for party downfall. A look at the exits

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leaders who quit Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting the party has once again put the spotlight on the role of the Congress leadership. The resignation of the veteran leader is just not another worker calling it a quits but a big blow to the grand old party. What makes the matter worse is that, like many others, Azad has also criticised the Gandhis for not being able to keep the party intact.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

The veteran leader from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 26) snapped all his 45-year-old association with the grand old party. In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart". The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said. Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter. Holding the leadership squarely responsible for perpetrating "giant fraud" on the party, Azad said handpicked lieutenants of the AICC were coerced to sign on lists prepared by coterie that runs the organisation.

Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab senior leader Captain Amarinder Singh had also resigned from the Congress in 2021 and had accused party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him. Singh, in his seven-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, made public on Twitter, had lashed out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the new Punjab Congress president whom he described as an "acolyte of the Pakistani deep state", and "dubious individual" Harish Rawat, the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the state.

Kapil Sibal

Congress veteran Kapil Sibal had announced his exit from the party in June this year and filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh. The 73-year-old lawyer-politician said he bears it no ill-will and is not far from the party and its ideology. Sibal had previously called for a non-Gandhi as the new party chief.

