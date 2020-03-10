Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, says 'unable to serve country within this party'

Image Source : Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia, once considered as Congress Party's future president, has left the party. Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Congress Party's working president Sonia Gandhi. India TV on Monday reported that he is likely to join the Modi cabinet. Meanwhile, in Bhopal the Kamal Nath government is facing a survival battle after more than a dozen Scindia-backed MLAs went unreachable in a clear message that all was not well in Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation after meeting Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a developing story...