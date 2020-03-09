Image Source : PTI Kamal Nath govt in crisis: BJP to move no confidence motion in MP assembly

Congress government in Madhya Pradesh looks to be in troubled waters as 18 of its MLAs who are known supporters of Gwalior royalty Jyotiraditya Scindia have gone 'incommunicado'. As per reports, BJP is planning to take advantage of this rift in the Congress state leadership and bring a no-confidence motion against Kamal Nath's government.

Sources have claimed that Scindia, who has had a turbulent relationship with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, is in touch with top BJP leaders.

The political situation in Madhya Pradesh hangs in balance as Congress with 114 seats has a slender majority in the house. BJP with its 107 MLAs would hope that with the changed political numbers game in the state would give the saffron party a chance to jump to power.

Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh begins on March 16. BJP has called a high profile meeting in Bhopal tomorrow where all the party's MLAs and MPs will be present.