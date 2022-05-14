Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Sunil Jakhar, Congress' ex-Punjab chief, quits party

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, hours after removing all references to Congress from his social media handles. Jakhar had been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities.

Recently, the Congress disciplinary committee removed Jakhar and K V Thomas from all party posts for going against "party lines". As per sources, Congress President Sonia Gandhi showed "softness" towards Jakhar and did not suspend him from the party despite the recommendation of the committee.

Congress Disciplinary Committee, headed by AK Antony, unanimously took a decision on these complaints had sent it to Gandhi for the final decision. On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaking party discipline and were asked to reply within a week. Sunil Jakhar, however, has not yet presented any statement before the committee. Notably, Jakhar did not respond to the notice issued by the Congress Disciplinary Committee on April 11. On the notice of the disciplinary committee, Jakhar had said that he is not a slave of the Congress party but a disciplined worker. Stating that he has a 50-year-old relationship with the Congress party, Jakhar said, "For years, I have acted as a disciplined worker of the Congress party."

