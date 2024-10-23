Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Congress releases list of candidates for Punjab assembly bypolls, fields Raja Warring's wife from Chabbewal

Punjab Assembly bypolls: Four assembly seats are vacant in Punjab currently and byelections for these seats will be held on November 13. The results will be declared on November 23.

October 23, 2024
punjab assembly bypolls
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Congress on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Punjab. The list contains names of candidates for four seats- Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, Gidderbaha and Barnala. The Congress announced the names of candidates through an official press release. From Giddderbaha, the party has made former MLA Raja Singh Warring's wife Amrita Warring as candidate.

List of candidates

  • Dera Baba Nanak- Jatinder Kaur
  • Chabbewal- Ranjit Kumar
  • Gidderbaha- Amritas Warring
  • Barnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhillion

Punjab Assembly bypolls

The by-elections to four assembly seats -- Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala --in Punjab will be held on November 13. Counting of the votes will take place on November 23. The four assembly seats fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Gidderbaha seat became vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Gurmeet Sigh Hayer, who was the AAP MLA, was elected from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. The Dera Baba Nanak seat fell vacant after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was the Congress MLA from here, was elected from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat.

