Saturday, March 02, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Gautam Gambhir to quit politics? urges BJP chief to relieve him of his political duties

Gautam Gambhir to quit politics? urges BJP chief to relieve him of his political duties

Gautam Gambhir is an MP from East Delhi who joined BJP in 2019. Gautam had won the 2019 elections against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2024 10:49 IST
BJP leader Gautam Gambhir
Image Source : PTI BJP leader Gautam Gambhir

Months before Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir has urged party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people. "I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X.

Gautam Gambhir expressed his support to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad based on hadiths. Gambhir visited the Ghazipur landfill many times and has taken initiatives regarding it. Gambhir also installed air purifiers in his constituency. Gambhir donated his two year's salary as MP during COVID-19 pandemic. Gambhir through his foundation started COVID-19 vaccination camps in his constituency.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement