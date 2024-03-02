Gautam Gambhir to quit politics? urges BJP chief to relieve him of his political duties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Gautam Gambhir

Months before Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir has urged party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people. "I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X.

Gautam Gambhir expressed his support to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad based on hadiths. Gambhir visited the Ghazipur landfill many times and has taken initiatives regarding it. Gambhir also installed air purifiers in his constituency. Gambhir donated his two year's salary as MP during COVID-19 pandemic. Gambhir through his foundation started COVID-19 vaccination camps in his constituency.