Monday, November 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting on dengue situation in Delhi today
  • Sensex jumps 506 points to 59,813.13 in opening session; Nifty surges 158 points to 17,830
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: Section 144 clamped in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

COVID-19: Section 144 clamped in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

The restrictions in Gautam Budh Nagar have been placed in wake of COVID-19 and the festive season. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2021 9:53 IST
Gautam Budh Nagar section 144
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

Ahead of upcoming festivals, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has imposed Section 144 CrPC from October 31 to November 30. According to a press release, the restrictions have been imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals," the release said.

The release stated social gatherings are not allowed in the district without any permission while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

"Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus infection including nine fresh cases in the past 24 hours and 16,87,145 total recoveries including 10 new recoveries in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Nearly 112 crore Covid vaccines given to states, UTs so far: Govt

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News