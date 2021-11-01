COVID-19: Section 144 clamped in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

Ahead of upcoming festivals, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has imposed Section 144 CrPC from October 31 to November 30. According to a press release, the restrictions have been imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals," the release said.

The release stated social gatherings are not allowed in the district without any permission while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

"Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus infection including nine fresh cases in the past 24 hours and 16,87,145 total recoveries including 10 new recoveries in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Nearly 112 crore Covid vaccines given to states, UTs so far: Govt

Latest India News