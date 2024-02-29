Gautam Buddha Nagar Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Gautam Buddha Nagar seat comprises five Assembly segments including Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Dr Mahesh Sharma has been representing the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency since 2014. BJP's Ashok Kumar Pradhan won four consecutive elections in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 when the seat was known as the Khurja constituency.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 23,02,960 voters in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 12,68,324 voters were male and 10,34,503 were female voters. 133 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,297 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar in 2019 was 5,482 (5,259 were men and 223 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency was 19,86,109. Out of this, 11,05,732 voters were male and 8,80,377 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 971 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar in 2014 was 2,957 (1,898 were men and 1,059 were women).

Gautam Buddha Nagar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma won the seat for the second consecutive time with a margin of 3,36,922 votes. He was polled 8,30,812 votes with a vote share of 59.64%. He defeated BSP candidate Satveer Nagar who got 4,93,890 votes (35.45%). Congress candidate Dr Arvind Kumar Singh stood third with 42,077 votes (3.02%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 13,92,952.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma won the seat for the first time. He was polled 5,99,702 votes with a vote share of 50.00%. SP candidate Narendra Bhati got 3,19,490 votes (26.64%) and was the runner-up. Sharma defeated Bhati by a margin of 2,80,212 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,99,262. BSP candidate Satish Kumar came third with 1,98,237 votes (16.53%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kishan Pal Singh was in the fourth position with 32,358 votes (2.70%).

Gautam Buddha Nagar Past Winners

Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP): 2014

Surendra Singh Nagar (BSP): 2009

In 2008, the Khurja constituency was renamed Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Ashok Kumar Pradhan (BJP): 2004

Ashok Kumar Pradhan (BJP): 1999

Ashok Kumar Pradhan (BJP): 1998

Ashok Kumar Pradhan (BJP): 1996

Roshan Lal (Janata Dal): 1991

Bhagwan Dass Rathore (Janata Dal): 1989

Veer Sen (Congress): 1984

Trilok Chand (Janata Party-S): 1980

Mohan Lal Pipil (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 8,371 voters (0.60%) opted for NOTA in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency. In 2014, 3,836 voters (0.32%) opted for NOTA in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,92,952 or 60.49%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,99,262 or 60.38%.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,397 polling stations in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,908 polling stations in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency.