  Adani Group chairman meets CM Mamata Banerjee, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

Adani Group chairman meets CM Mamata Banerjee, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani during meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential in the state.

New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2021 23:26 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Adani Group
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during their meeting.

Highlights

  • Mamata Banerjee met Gautam Adani, the chairman & founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat
  • Both Mamata and Gautam Adani discussed investment scenario in West Bengal
  • TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, sources said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added.

