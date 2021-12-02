Adani Group chairman meets CM Mamata Banerjee, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during their meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added.

