Chhota Rajan's rare appearance: Emerges from Delhi's Tihar jail 9 years after arrest

Recent photographs of Chhota Rajan, a notorious underworld don, have captured public attention. The now-viral images, particulary showing Rajan admitted in a hospital, reignited discussion about his current circumstances amid previous rumors of his demise due to the disease. However, if believing onto the media reports, the images are not said to be the recent one and were initially clicked during COVID-19 period.

It is pertinent to note that Chhota Rajan is currently under detention. He was first arrested at the Bali airport and was extradited to India in 2015. Currently he has been lodged in Tihar's Jail no. 2 also known to be a high-security cell.

From Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje to Chhota Rajan

Born Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje, Chhota Rajan's journey from the streets of Mumbai to the organized crime world is a story of intrigue and infamy. Initially involved in petty crimes like selling black market movie tickets, Rajan first entered the world of organized crime as he joined then ganster Rajan Nair gang, led by the notorious 'Bada Rajan.' Following Nair's demise, Chhota Rajan assumed leadership of the gang.

A friend turned foe

Once considered a close associate of Dawood, Chhota Rajan broke ties with Dawood after the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. This rift led to a incessant violent clashes between the two factions, resulting in bloodshed across Mumbai, Dubai, and Nepal.

The final arrest

After running from the clutches of law agencies for years, it was in 2015 that Chhota Rajan was finally detained. His arrest followed after a seemingly innocuous WhatsApp call that inadvertently disclosed his location. Moreover, his detention to India marked a significant victory for law enforcement agencies.