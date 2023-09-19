Ganesh Chaturthi: President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes to countrymen as 10-day festival begin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu (L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of people. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi! On this auspicious day, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm." "My prayer is that Vighnaharta Ganesh ji continues to remove all obstacles and we all continue to work together to build a developed nation. Ganpati Bappa Morya! (sic)," she added.

PM Modi wishes countrymen

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished countrymen on the occasion. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya! (sic)," he wrote on X.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started in Maharashtra and other parts of the country on Tuesday, with idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom being installed in homes and at pandals across the state with pomp and gaiety. The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses.

It should be mentioned here that Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals in the last few days. Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

