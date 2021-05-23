Image Source : FILE/PTI 'No recent face-off between Indian, Chinese troops in Galwan': Army refutes report

The Indian Army on Sunday refuted a report which claimed that a minor face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the month of May.

Refuting the said report, the Army clarified that no such incident happened at the site, where both the troops were locked in a skirmish last year.

"A media report suggested a minor face-off between Indian & Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. It is clarified that no such face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported," the Indian Army said.

"The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," it added.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The Galwan incident was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

