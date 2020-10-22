Free COVID-19 vaccine for all, once it is ready: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen of the state, once it is ready and available. "Once the COVID-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost," announced Tamil Nadu CM.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also promised free coronavirus vaccine to all in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly Polls.

Tamil Nadu is the fourth worst-affected states due to coronavirus in India with a total of 6,97,116 confirmed cases, out of which 35,480 cases are active. As many as 6,50,856 patients have been recovered so far, from the southern state while 10,780 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Till Wednesday night, the Tamil Nadu authorities had conducted 91.9 Lakh COVID tests in the state.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage