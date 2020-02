Fire breaks out in Jaipur's Indira Market

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in busy Indira market in Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

“The fire broke out in a firecracker shop which engulfed nearby shops also. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames,” SHO of Kotwali police station Yashwant Singh said.

He added that that the cause of the fire was not yet known. More to follow.

