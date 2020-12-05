Image Source : PTI Folk songs motivate farmers at Ghazipur border

Even as the farmers leaders meeting with the central government was continuing at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the agitating farmers at Ghazipur border remained calm and composed and kept on entertaining themselves with Punjabi folk songs. Thousands of farmers from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been camping at Ghazipur border protesting against the three new Agri Laws.

While the farmers blocked NH 24, which connects Delhi with Meerut, allowing only emergency vehicles, many farmers leaders camped on the highway and gave speeches on the three laws.

After several leaders finished their speeches, they left the stage to the younger leaders who motivated the farmers with folk songs.

Through their folk songs the singers took a swipe at the Central government which brought the three Farm Laws earlier this year.

Even some tractors with big speakers fitted on them were seen at the Ghazipur border.

Shamsher Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli who owns a tractor told IANS, "These tractors are like our family members. We have installed big speakers on them for our entertainment while working in our farms."

"But these speakers are not meant for any entertainment here as we are here to demand our rights," he added.

Meanwhile many farmers kept themselves busy during the day by playing cards.

"As we have no work here during the day we are playing cards to keep ourselves busy," a farmer from Bulandshahr said.

The fifth round of talks on Saturday once again remained inconclusive. The next meeting of the farmers with central government ministers is scheduled on December 9.

