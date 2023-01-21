'Exercise Cyclone-I': Inaugural edition of Indo-Egypt joint military drill underway in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI 'Exercise Cyclone-I': Inaugural edition of Indo-Egypt joint military drill

India-Egypt joint military exercise: The first-ever joint military exercise between the special forces of the Indian Army and the Egyptian Army is currently underway in Rajasthan. According to an official statement, 'Exercise Cyclone-I' began on January 14 with the aim to strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations.

Further, the joint exercise also focuses on sharing professional skills and interoperability of the special forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations, the statement added. This is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both nations on a common platform.

Armies of both countries advance their skills at exercise

"The 14-day exercise which is being carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan engages both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance and target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures," the statement added

The participants would also undertake joint planning and drills for special forces operations in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps/ hideouts to include sniping of high-value targets.

Joint exercise to foster military cooperation between two nations

The joint exercise will provide an insight into the culture and ethos of both armies, thereby fostering military cooperation and interoperability to further strengthen diplomatic relations between India and Egypt, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is scheduled to arrive in India on January 24. He will be the first Egyptian President and the fifth leader from the Middle East to grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.

