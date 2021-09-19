Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 8 killed, 7 missing after boat overturns in China.

At least eight persons were killed and seven others listed missing after a passenger boat overturned in a river in southwest China's Guizhou province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time in Zangke River in Zangke township in the city of Liupanshui, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The boat was designed to carry up to 40 people, but authorities are still checking the exact number of passengers.

Eight bodies have been recovered so far. As of 8:10 am on Sunday, 39 people were rescued from the river.

A rescue operation and an investigation into the cause of the accident are underway, the report said.

