 Low intensity earthquake tremors felt in Rohtak, Haryana

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit 3 km northwest of Rohtak, Haryana at 21:11:23 (IST) today, National Center for Seismology informed on Saturday.

Since April 12, Delhi-NCR had witnessed multiple tremors. According to a PTI report, a total of 18 earthquakes have been recorded in the region, out of which 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

On Wednesday, the last earthquake struck Rohtak with an intensity of 2.8 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the national capital are the nearby region.

