Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Southwest Indian Ridge

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2024 7:45 IST
Earthquake, Southwest Indian Ridge, Earthquake india tv news
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Southwest Indian Ridge in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 3:39 am. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 21-01-2024, 03:39:41 IST, Lat: -39.64 & Long: 46.16, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Southwest Indian Ridge," NCS posted on X.

This is a developing story. More details will be added. 

ALSO READ: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, north India after 6.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

