Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Southwest Indian Ridge

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Southwest Indian Ridge in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 3:39 am. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 21-01-2024, 03:39:41 IST, Lat: -39.64 & Long: 46.16, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Southwest Indian Ridge," NCS posted on X.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

