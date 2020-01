Image Source : ANI Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strike Argentina

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Argentina on Thursday at 9:11 pm UTC. As per United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located 16 kilometres west of the town of El Hoyo at a depth of 560 km.

No loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

